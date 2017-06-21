Pakistan to stay neutral in Saudi-Qatar rift: Sartaj Aziz

Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said Pakistan will not take any sides in the recent stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Pakistan doesn’t want to interfere in other countries matters and will stick to its non-partisan policy on the Middle East issue,” he briefed the Senate on Wednesday, according to Express News.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya and the United Arab Emirates announced on June 5 they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.