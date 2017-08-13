Pakistan stands by China at time of grief: PM 

Observer Report

Beijing

Pakistan stands by the people of China at time of their grief, said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his message of condolence on loss of precious lives in wake of August 8-9 earthquake in China.

The message sent to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, said the government and the people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters in China in this hour of grief.

He expressed the confidence that the brave Chinese people would overcome the tragedy with their customary resilience and fortitude.