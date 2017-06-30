Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to enhance bilateral trade volume

Observer Report

Colombo

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume to translate friendly relations into symbiotic economic relationship.

This was disclosed during a seminar held in Sri Lanka. The seminar titled “Business Opportunities with Pakistan” was jointly organized by the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka and the Pakistan’s High Commission, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Addressing the seminar, Chairperson of Export Development Board of Sri Lanka Mrs. Indira Malwatte acknowledged the significant improvement in the economic indicators of Pakistan.

She informed about Sri Lanka’s efforts to increase exports by raising awareness about export Opportunities for the Sri Lankan Businessmen in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Acting High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad Khan assured Pakistan’s full support to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two friendly nations.