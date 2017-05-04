Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree on continuing military cooperation

Will work together for regional security

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Lieutenant General A.W.J.C De Silva, Chief of Sri Lankan Army visited GHQ Wednesday , met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and was also briefed about Pakistan Army’s continuing campaign against terrorist and banned organisations.

The Chief of Sri Lankan Army appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and contributions towards National and Regional security. The visiting General thanked Pakistan Army for incessant support to Sri Lankan’s fight against terrorism and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s ability to completely overcome the menace in near future.

The COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked his Sri Lankan Counter Part for his visit and acknowledgment. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing regional security and continuing existing military to military cooperation.

Upon arrival at the GHQ he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Chief of Srilankan Army lt. Gen. De Silva also called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister called for further enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in various fields and stressed to work jointly for achieving regional peace and stability.

The prime minister called for further strengthening defense related cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to further expand cooperation in all areas.