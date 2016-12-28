Pakistan-South Africa trade linkages

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

A trade delegation from Pakistan is to South Africa with an objective to develop linkages between Pakistan and South African business community, especially textiles, leather, Sports, Surgical, Cement and others.

According to detail a four member trade delegation from “Pakistan South Africa Busines forum, Johannesburg, South Africa led by Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Dawood Memon visited TDAP on 27th December 2016.

The delegation comprised of leading business delegates.

Chief Executive, TDAP welcomed the delegates and briefed them about the working of TDAP. CE, TDAP assured that a high powered trade delegation from Paksitan would visit South Africa during 2017. The proposal of having Single Country Exhibition at South Africa was also discussed to enhance the trade between South Africa & Pakistan and TDAP will provide a platform to enhance bilateral trade between the countries.