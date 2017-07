Islamabad

Indian Deputy High Commissioner was summoned at the Foreign Office on Monday over ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC). The Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Leepa Sector on last Friday resulting in martyrdom of a 12-year old boy, Umair, in Gheekot village, and injuries to three others. —NNI