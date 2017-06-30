Pakistan slams India over LoC firing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has lodged strong protest over unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations by the Indian border forces along Line of Control (LoC) in Nakyal Sector. Foreign Office summoned the acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner Raghuram and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire resulting in martyrdom of one civilian and injuries to four others yesterday.

He was told that deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Pakistan also urged the Indian side to respect the ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.