Pakistan single country exhibition successfully concludes

Observer Report

Colombo

The Pakistan Single Country Exhibition held at BMICH Colombo successfully concluded with a display of colour, creativity and crowds of visitors. The event, which was based on the common theme, ‘Sharing the Legacy’ witnessed a dynamic and exciting clamor of activities.

The objective of the exhibition was to boost the long-standing commercial ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and inviting businesses from the two friendly countries to tap into the growth potential of each other’s economies to enjoy preferential trade access.

The exhibition organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka proved to be a massive success.

The Exhibition showcased products and services from 156 prominent Pakistani companies and manufacturers in diverse sectors including Engineering Products, Agro Products, Textiles, Handcrafts and Traditional Garments, Agro Products, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and services.

With last year’s success it is no surprise that the event has generated even more interest among Sri Lanka’s rapidly growing consumer demographics and equally important, local corporates and entrepreneurs that were given tremendous opportunities form valuable B2B meetings at the event. Parallel to the exhibition, organizers have partnered with the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka (EDB) to facilitate dedicated Business Matchmaking Sessions in order to support businesses from both countries to discuss and explore opportunities for export development and trade.

The 3-day event ended on Sunday. The visitors were contented and pleased to see and buy the high quality Pakistani crafts and products those were displayed in the expo.