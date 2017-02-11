Pakistan set to become centre of trade, business activities due to CPEC: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer in the real sense. Not only Pakistan, but the whole region, will benefit from the fruits of this project. China is making an historic investment of 52 billion dollars under the CPEC in Pakistan. The CPEC related projects are being carried out in the whole of Pakistan and the world is astonished at the speedy completion of the projects in Pakistan. CPEC has opened new vistas of foreign investment in Pakistan which would give unusual benefits to the country. We are thankful to the President of China Mr. Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Mr. Li Keqiang and the Chinese people for historic investment package under the CPEC.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Muslim League (N) which called on him, here Saturday. Chief Minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a gigantic project of prosperity and development of Pakistan which has become a reality; while different projects are being carried out in the whole of the country under it.

The speedy completion of CPEC related projects is our priority, and these projects would change the destiny of the nation. He said that Chinese investment, to the tune of billions of rupees in Pakistan, has created immense job opportunities for the people of Pakistan. The CPEC would also play its role in alleviating poverty as well as elimination of terrorism and fanaticism. The people of all the four provinces, including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, would benefit from the CPEC projects, he added. Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), energy projects are being speedily completed in Pakistan.

He said the CPEC project will alter the course of history; adding that no conspiracy will be allowed against it, as enemies of CPEC is enemy of Pakistan. Our friends are very much happy with the gigantic CPEC project. Chief Minister said that CPEC is a gift of Pakistan’s great friend China to Pakistani people. Different projects including energy, infrastructure, Gwadar Port and industrial cooperation are included in the CPEC and speedy work is being done over them. Solar, coal and hydel energy producing plants are being set up under the CPEC which would be helpful to cope with energy crisis in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan would be made prosperous by strengthening of economy. A new era of socio-economic development would begin due to CPEC and Pakistan would become a centre of trade and economic activities, he concluded.