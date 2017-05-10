Pakistan set to launch vigorous campaign for office of WHO in upcoming elections

Zubair Qureshi

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Tuesday called on Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to Pakistan’s role at international health forums were discussed during the meeting particularly the upcoming elections for the office of the Director General of World Health Organization (WHO).

The Minister informed the Foreign Secretary that a vigorous campaign was already underway to get the top office of the WHO for Pakistani.

The meeting discussed at length Pakistan’s election campaign for the office of Director General of the World Health Organization. The Minister expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Foreign Office under the leadership of the Foreign Secretary to promote the country’s candidature.

She said the country had been successful in the first round of the elections and we are hopeful that with collective efforts Pakistan candidate would succeed in the final round being held in Geneva during last week of May.

Saira Afzal Tarar also shared Pakistan’s performance in polio eradication with the Foreign Secretary. Our performance in polio eradication has been lauded at the international level by highest global monitoring body for Polio Eradication based in London, she said.

The country’s efforts to improve immunization services for mother and child have also won appreciation in the recently held meeting of Strategic Advisory Group of Experts in Geneva.

It was noted that the country is playing a significant role at important international Health forums and is being seen as an important player in the area of Global Health.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua shared with the Minister efforts being made to promote Pakistan’s candidature for the position of DG-WHO and discussed campaign strategy for the final round.