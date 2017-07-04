Pakistan seeks time on sending witnesses, claims Indian media

Samjhauta Express blasts

New Delhi

Pakistan has sought four more months from India for a decision on producing 13 witnesses before a special Haryana court which is trying the 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts case in which 68 people were killed, Indian media claimed on Monday. Last month, summons issued by the special NIA court at Panchkula were handed over to the Pakistani authorities, for sending the 13 witnesses to India for the trial. Pakistani recently conveyed through diplomatic channels that it needed four more months for taking a decision on producing the witnesses before the Indian court, official sources said. The court, while issuing the summons on March 17, had asked the witnesses to appear before it from July 4. The NIA counsel would inform the special court about the decision of Pakistani authorities once the court resumes hearing on Tuesday, the sources said. Out of 299 witnesses, court proceedings for 249 have been completed. Sixty-eight people were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007. The investigators had initially believed activists of the banned SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) were behind the blasts, but later concluded that the attack had been planned by a Hindu group with right-wing leanings. The NIA has filed a charge sheet against several people, including Swami Aseemanand, who walked free in the Ajmer Dargah blast case earlier this year after prosecution witnesses turned hostile.—INP