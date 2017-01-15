Pakistan seeks help from CW on Kashmir

Observer Report

Lahore

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the issue of Kashmir should be solved according to the resolutions of United Nations.

He expressed these view while addressing the Standing Committee of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth Countries in London.

National Assembly Speaker said let it be known that solving the issue of Kashmir is key to bring peace within the region, says a report received from London. He professed that the challenges faced by the world could be easily tackled through combined efforts.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the issue of Kashmir is not regional but instead an international one and that the world should play its effective role for its resolution.

He also commented that giving Kashmiri people their right is the responsibility of international community. National Assembly Speaker said that the Kashmiri people are facing an extreme form of state terrorism.

Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan was in favour of cordial relationship with its neighbours and want to restore the dialogue process with India. “The dialogue process with India is conditional with the resolution of issue of Kashmir while the external powers and specifically Common Wealth countries should play their role in this regard,” he said.