Pakistan is more secure, peaceful, prosperous: Shahbaz

Condemns terror incident in Barcelona

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Friday said that Pakistan has achieved wonderful successes in war against terrorism and fanaticism,

He said this while talking to the outgoing US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw and the newly appointed Consul General Ms. Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau who called on him, here today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion including promotion of Pak-US relations and enhancement of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Shehbaz paid tributes to the services of outgoing US Consul General and expressed his good wishes for the new incumbent. He said that friendly relations exist between Pakistan and the USA and these relations would be further improved in the coming days.

He said that Pakistan has achieved numerous successes in different sectors during the last four years and as a result, Pakistan is more secure, peaceful, prosperous and developed than before. It is heartening that Pakistan has achieved wonderful successes in war against terrorism and fanaticism, he added.

On the occasion, Yuriy Fedkiw said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has worked very hard for the development and prosperity of the people.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Barcelona, Spain and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said that “our sympathies are with the bereaved families and we express solidarity with the Spanish people as well as the bereaved families.”

He said that terrorism is an international issue and coordinated efforts are required at international level to eliminate the menace.