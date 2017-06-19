Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations: President

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations and all Pakistanis have a special place for Saudi Arabia in their hearts.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, along with a delegation in Makkah, says a press release issued by the President Secretariat Sunday.

King Salman had invited the President and his delegation to Iftari at his palace. Both the leaders remained together for some time and discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest.

The President said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations and all Pakistanis have a special place for Saudi Arabia in their hearts. President Mamnoon appreciated the generosity of the King Salman towards the Muslims visiting the Haramain and his efforts for providing more and better facilities to Umrah and Hajj zaereen.

Later the President and his delegation left for Pakistan through a commercial flight.

The President was seen off by the Governor Jeddah, Prince Mashal bin Majid bin Abdul Aziz, Mayor of Jeddah Dr. Hani bin Mohammad Abu Raes and other Saudi officials at the King Abdul Aziz airport Jeddah.

Originally Published By NNI