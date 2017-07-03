Pakistan role crucial for Afghan peace: McCain

Says no change in US Kashmir policy

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

US Senator John McCain has said that peace and prosperity in Afghanistan are not possible without Pakistan’s help. Senator John McCain said this while talking to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz here on Sunday. The other members of the delegation included senators Lindsey Graham, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren and David Perdue.

The two sides during the meeting discussed Pakistan-US relations, matters of regional importance, peace in Afghanistan and the US’ role in the Quadrilateral Coordination Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator McCain said that there was no change in the US position on Kashmir. “The United States will continue its existing policy on Kashmir,” he said.

Stressing the importance of Pakistan in regional stability, Senator McCain added, “Pakistan’s role is important for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

He appreciated the contributions and sacrifices made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. He said that continued engagement with Pakistan is very important.

Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy Jonathan Pratt was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the US is of utmost importance to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The Adviser underscored the significance of the longstanding cooperation between the two countries and the need to make this partnership diverse and multi-dimensional.

Sartaj Aziz also apprised the delegation about Pakistan’s success in combating terrorism through Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The Adviser said that Pakistan remained committed to support efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Adviser also raised concern over the gross human rights violations by the Indian security forces in Kashmir and stressed that Pakistan firmly believed in the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and the peaceful struggle of the Kashmiri people to claim the right to self-determination.

Both the delegations also exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest and overall situation in the region.

Talking to PTV, Senator John McCain said that Pakistan has a significant role for establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

To a question, John McCain said Kashmir issue should be resolved in peaceful way through negotiations. He said that US wants end to violence in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, speaking to US Senate delegation, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue its efforts for peace and stability of the region.

Speaking to the US delegation, headed by Senator John McCain, General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that enduring Pak-US security cooperation was a key factor in maintaining regional stability.

He thanked the Senators for the visit and efforts for forging mutual understanding of the geopolitical and security situation and challenges ahead.

The delegation was briefed about regional security situation including Afghanistan. The delegation was briefed how Pakistan has positively contributed towards peace and stability in the region.

Senator McCain appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and sacrifices in the war on terror.

The senator also agreed on the importance of Pak-Afghan security cooperation and coordination.