Pakistan rich in natural resources: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said, “We do not have any dearth of natural resources, yet there is dire need to ensure their efficient utilization. If we succeed in making best utilization of the means, available in the country, not only the economic condition of the province and FATA will be improved but the entire country will also be greatly benefited.”

This, he has stated, while addressing the businessmen and traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a ceremony in honour of newly elected cabinet of FPCCI which was followed by lunch held at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Monday. Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, President, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Muhammad Afzal, President FPCCI Zubair Tufail, Sr. Vice President FPCCI Amir Ata Bajwa, S.M Munir, prominent and a number of other Industrialists and Traders from all over the province were also present on the occasion.

“Peace has been restored both in the province and FATA because of the immortal sacrifices offered by the people alongside the Pak Army and the security forces and now we must focus upon promoting investment for strengthening the economy of the province”, the Governor said. He said that the entrepreneurs and the traders should contribute their significant role by availing the opportunities being offered under the CPEC project to strengthening the national economy.

While referring to the available opportunities in this respect, he said, although “We have got the CPEC project because of the sincere efforts of the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and with its proper for implementation not only the problem of un-employment will be controlled but it will also lead us to have a prosperous and stable future for the country”, the Governor observed.