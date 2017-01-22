Pakistan returns Indian soldier on humanitarian grounds

Delhi to deploy hundreds of battle tanks along border

Staff Reporter

Lahore/New Delhi

Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan, who was captured from the Line of Control on September 29 last year was returned to India on Saturday on humanitarian grounds.

A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations said the soldier was “convinced to return to his own country” after he deserted his post “due to his grievances of maltreatment against his commanders”.

Chohan had been stationed in Indian-held Kashmir. He had “wilfully crossed the LoC on September 29, 2016 and surrendered himself to the Pakistan Army,” the press release said.

The soldier was “handed over to Indian authorities at Wahga border on humanitarian grounds,” the press release added.

As confusion ensued after the soldier’s ‘desertion’ on Sep 29, 2016, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, while talking to Al Jazeera, had said that Pakistan Army had “captured an Indian soldier who was trying to enter” into Pakistani territory.

Meanwhile, India is preparing to deploy more than 460 main battle tanks along its border with Pakistan, substantially increasing its already sizable tank force there.

Senior defense officials confirmed to IHS Jane 360, the Indian army’s plans to deploy the newly ordered T-90MS MBTs along India’s western and northern borders with Pakistan.

Officials say the move is part of India’s unofficial ‘Cold Start’ strategy. Analysts say the significant increase in tank capability at the border could indicate India is preparing to activate its ‘Cold Start’ doctrine if required.

The military doctrine was developed in the event of conflict with Pakistan and is a strategy that calls on India’s conventional forces to perform holding attacks before international intervention or before nuclear retaliation from Pakistan.

The T-90 is the main battle tank of the Indian Army, replacing the older variants of T-72 and T-55 tanks in the force.

The new tanks will come with new thermal imaging sights and will be divided up into ten new regiments. They will also include a “Make in India” element for integration at the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi near Chennai, according to India Today. — Agencies