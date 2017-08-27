Pakistan response

Pakistan, on Thursday, officially rejected US President Donald Trump’s accusation that Pakistan has been undermining the US’s so-called war against terror despite receiving billions of dollars in aid. A day earlier the army chief gave a clear message to US ambassador that Pakistan needs no aid but acknowledgement of our sacrifices, this response is as per the aspirations of people.

The US policy is a clear indication that Washington wants to make Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures in Afghanistan such as it held Cambodia responsible for the defeat in Vietnam. The new policy also points out that US wants to cut aid but what will damage American deliver to Pakistan by doing so because $350 million have already withheld. Though the status of non-NATO ally makes Pakistan eligible for access to modern American military hardware but in reality no such access does exist, therefore, the threat to withdraw this status cannot affect Pakistan much.

Besides this we are lucky that not only our time-tested friend China has come forward in our defence but Russia is also playing a supportive role. Declaring Islamabad a key regional player Moscow has conveyed a message to Washington that putting pressure on Pakistan may destabilize the whole region; in fact this is an answer to demand “do more”, while Saudi Arabia and Turkey are also with us.

The response in favour of Pakistan is a setback for US plan. The Russian friendly response, in future, may provide foundations for a new alliance comprising Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran. However, despite all this, there is a need for a comprehensive strategy to get out of this situation. Even a small mistake can cause a major loss; particularly we should be careful from India because US backing may push Delhi towards any misadventure.

ASIM IQBAL

Rawalpindi

