Pakistan reopens Chaman border

Our Correspondent

Chaman

Pakistan opened the Friendship Gate at Chaman border crossing on “humanitarian grounds” on Saturday, 22 days after it was closed in the wake of an Afghan attack on Pakistani forces that left 12 people dead.

The border crossing was opened “on humanitarian grounds in Ramazan on request from Afghan authorities”, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Twelve people, including two Frontier Corps personnel, five children and three women were killed when Afghan forces attacked FC personnel guarding the staff conducting census in two villages on the Chaman border on May 5.

“After the Chaman incident, Pakistan has its area under effective control, having pushed back Afghan border police troops,” said ISPR.

“It has been agreed upon by Pakistan authorities that cease-fire shall continue to be maintained and no border violation will be acceptable,” the statement said, adding that Pakistani troops will maintain their positions along the international border on the Pakistani side of the divided villages.