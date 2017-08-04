Pakistan remains committed to peacefully resolving Kashmir dispute: Zakaria

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Friday said that Pakistan remains committed to peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a statement, the Spokesperson said, “Pakistan condemns and deplores the continuing reign of state terrorism against the hapless people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).”

He underlined that, “During the last few days, the Indian occupation forces have killed more innocent Kashmiris and injured many others demanding their promised and inalienable right to self-determination.”

“The Indian occupation forces, in the latest acts of barbarism, again used live ammunition and pellet guns, as well as attacked Pulwama hospital and Women College, Srinagar,” he added.

“Despite Indian state terrorism and repression the steadfast resolve displayed by the Kashmiris in IoK demonstrates that they remain undeterred in their goal for realization of the right to self determination,” Zakaria said.

“The deteriorating human rights situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir has serious implications for the regional peace and security,” he said.

He reiterated that, “Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He called upon the international community “to take notice of the grave human rights crisis in IoK, and urge India to end this state sponsored terrorism.”

Originally Published by NNI