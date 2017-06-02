Pakistan relief, rescue operations in Sri Lanka continue

Islamabad

In order to mitigate the post flood and mudslides situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Navy continued its activity by actively participating in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Sri Lanka through deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar with embarked Allouete helicopter since May 30, on the directive of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

According to a message received here Thursday, Pakistani relief team established three medical camps on May 31 across severely flood hit districts of Horana, Malwana and Raxapana and provided treatment to approx 350 patients including women, children and elderly.

Approximately 60 Children were also provided with drinks and eatables as part of humanitarian assistance. The two technical teams also paved their way across flood affected areas and decontaminated 42 drinking water wells in vicinity of Kalutara area, thus successfully restoring water supplies for local populace.

In addition, specialized diving teams successfully reached to far flung areas through swampy patches to rescue stranded people in high tide areas of Angoda and delivered relief goods along the way.

The efforts of Pakistan Navy teams were commended by Commander Sri Lankan Navy and Secretary Divisional Secretariat district through direct calls to established camps.—APP