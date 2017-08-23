Pakistan rejects US Afghan Policy

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan has unanimously rejected the tough stance adopted by the Trump administration in its South Asia strategy terming it as flawed and highly tilted in favour of India.

The announcement by President Trump sparked sharp reaction both from government and civil society with politicians rejecting it out rightly.

There was serious concern that Pakistan role and contribution in tackling the menace of terrorism has not been acknowledged and rather arms twisting approach is being adopted.

The sources said that Pakistan has rendered matchless sacrifices for the peace and stability in Afghanistan while the effort of Pakistan have been totally neglected by the US.

There doesn’t exist safe havens of terrorists in Pakistan, said Maj General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter Services Public Relations while reacting to US President Donald Trump’s Afghan policy statement.

He said Pakistan Army conducted operation ‘Raddul Fasaad’ against all terrorists without any discrimination. “An American delegation recently visited Pakistan and acknowledged the Pakistan’s efforts to uproot terrorism.”

“For us Pakistan is important more than anything else. We also told American authorities that there doesn’t exist any terrorists’ network, including that of Haqqani’s, in Pakistan,” DG ISPR said while adding that foreign office will officially declare Pakistan’s stance on Donlad Trump’s Afghan policy.

Last week, a delegation of United States headed by Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Joseph L. Votel visited North Waziristan Agency and lauded efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army and local tribes for re-establishing peace in the area, according to a statement of ISPR.

On the other side, the US Ambassador David Hale paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Minister Tuesday afternoon and briefed him about President Trump’s latest statement on the US policy review on South Asia and Afghanistan.

According to Foreign Office Ambassador Hale conveyed that the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looked forward to meeting the Foreign Minister in the next few days to have an in-depth discussion on the state of play in the bilateral relationship as well as the new US policy on South Asia.

The Foreign Minister stated that he had accepted the invitation when the Secretary of State called him on 14th August and looked forward to his early interactions in Washington, said the statement issued by MOFA. The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s perspective and desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Highlighting Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the enduring fight against terrorism, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s continued desire to work with the International Community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

In response to US President Donald Trump’s address this morning pertaining to the US strategy in Afghanistan, Imran Khan, and other politicians, in the country took to Twitter to express their views on the US president’s harsh comments against Pakistan.

“So the US again blames Pak for its deeply flawed & failed Afghan policy stretching over a decade,” Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf, Imran Khan said in a series of tweets.