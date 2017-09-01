Pakistan rejects Nicholson’s statement, terms it unacceptable

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday rejected the recent statements of Commander of US Forces and NATO in Afghanistan General John Nicholson, termed that ‘unnecessary and unacceptable’.

Spokesman ministry of foreign affairs Nafees Zakaria, in his weekly briefing here said that no high-level contact was established between the US and Pakistan after Trump’s policy for Afghan and south Asia. He stated several issues pertaining to the region and Pakistan’s foreign relations must be address. A conference of envoys under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be held from September 5-7, he informed.

The FO Spokesman added that Afghanistan’s war cannot be fought in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan condemns terrorism incidents in its neighboring country.

Zakaria said that at the moment Pakistan’s foreign policy is facing multiple challenges.

He said that in the occupied Kashmir, Indian forces are carrying out human rights violations.

Pakistan is concerned about the Indian forces taking under custody of Hurriyat leaders, Zakaria said.

The FO spokesman also expressed concern over hurricane ‘Harvey’ which recently hit Texas and Houston in the US.

He said that Pakistan Consul General is actively involved in relief and rescue activities in the affected areas. Proud of the Pakistani community which is actively participating in relief activities, he added .

In an interview to an Afghan media outlet, Gen Nicholson had said the US knows the Afghan Taliban leadership resides in Quetta and Peshawar.

He said that following US President Donald Trump’s announcement earlier this week on his new war strategy, he, Nicholson, as a commander, has a new policy — “one based on conditions and not time.”

Regarding a question about UNGA, he said that we have already forcefully taken up this issue of Indian involvement in state terrorism, terror financing and subversive activities in Pakistan, as well as the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan with the UN. We continue to take up this issue with them. The spokesperson said the confessions made by Commander Kulbhushan Jadhar have led to dismantling of terrorist networks, he added the concerned quarters are still working on those leads. Voluntary revelations by Jammat-ul-Ahrar’s former Spokesperson, Ehsan Ullah Ehsan, are also clearly indicative of what India is doing in Afghanistan. To a question, he expressed satisfac on Indian decision of withdrawal of forces from the Chinese territory. He added we expect India to resolve its differences with all its neighbours in a similar way. We appreciate the sagacity and restraint shown by the Chinese side in this standoff and resolving the issue amicably, said Nafees.