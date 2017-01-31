Pakistan register emphatic win in T20 Blind Cricket WC

Islamabad

Pakistan opened their campaign in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup with an emphatic ten-wicket over New Zealand at Siri Fort Cricket Ground, New Delhi, India on Monday.

According to information received here, Pakistan chose to field first after winning the toss.

New Zealand scored 112 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Marquel McCaskill was the highest runs scorer as he made 27 runs.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Jamil remained the most successful bowler, claiming two scalps wickets.

In reply, Pakistan took just over7.1 overs to finish the match in style.

Badar Munir played an outstanding innings of 92 runs off 35 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and a six. Mohsin Khan made 15 runs.

Badar Munir was given man-of-the-match award for his superb knock. Pakistan will take on England on Tuesday.—APP