Pakistan ready for implementing UN resolutions: Er. Rasheed

New Delhi

Pakistani ambassador in New Delhi Abdul Basit has revealed that Govt. of Pakistan is ready to fulfill all the pre-requisite conditions necessary to hold plebiscite in J&K.

At a fair well function organized in New Delhi in his honor, while replying to Er. Rasheed’s questions during the interaction Mr. Basit said that Pakistan is always ready to fulfill all the conditions required as per United Nations resolution.

Er. Rasheed during the interactive session said that New Delhi has been indulging in propaganda that Pakistani Govt. has never ever shown its willingness to fulfill the condition required to implement UN resolution.

He said “It is necessary that Pakistani Govt. is clean over the issue so that all the confusions are cleared once for all. New Delhi has been maintaining that Pakistan is just talking about UN resolution to corner New Delhi and is never sincere to implement the conditions.—NNI