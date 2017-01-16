Pakistan ranks first in discovery of gas reserves

Washington

With the discovery of maximum number of gas reserves, Pakistan has surpassed other countries it the list. It was revealed on Sunday in a report of research market pertaining to worldwide oil and gas reserves. Pakistan, United States and Norway are the three biggest countries in discovering the reserves. The maximum number in Pakistan was discovered in the initial six months of 2016. Australia ranks second in the list whereas Europe came third. Asian countries dominated the list with more than 30 reserves discovered in the second trimester of 2016.—NNI