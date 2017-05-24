Pakistan ranks first among 183 countries getting Chinese scholarships: Madam Bao

Staff Reporter

Pakistan ranked the first among 183 counties in term of number of students, got Chinese government scholarships in the recent year. As per the statistics of Education Ministry of China, there were 5081 Pakistani students who were studying in China with Chinese government scholarships in the year 2016, Some Pakistani students go to universities in China at their own expenses.

The total number of Pakistani students who are studying in China right now is over 10,000, this was stated by Wife of Chinese Ambassador Madam Diana Bao while addressing the Annual Day’s function of Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-7/3, and here on Tuesday. She told emotionally-charged students, who during the during function kept on vigorously chanting slogan ‘Pakistan-China Doosti zinda bad’ that the Pakistani students would be the major beneficiary of Belt & Road Initiative that provides numerous opportunities of study and jobs.

On her arrival at the college, she was warmly received by the students, besides Director Colleges, Federal Education Directorate Dr Tariq Masood and Principal of the College Dr Shahid Haseeb.

She availed the opportunity to brief the students about Belt & Road Initiative, stating that it will go a long way enhancing people to-people contact and understanding between the two countries.

The Chinese government has adopted favorable policy for education, personnel training and exchange with the countries along Belt & Road, and the size of government scholarship for foreign students of countries along Belt and Road has been extended.

Madam Bao said, since she had been an English teacher at China Foreign Affairs University for over ten years, she has developed strong affections for education. There is an old saying in China, “It takes 10 years to grow a tree, 100 years to rear people.” Educating people takes time and patience.

About the Belt and Road initiative of President Xi Jinping, she further said, it has focused on connectivity and cooperation between China and countries of Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe. In this connection, there was a most important summit in Beijing last week.

Leaders from 29 countries and representatives from over 130 nations and 70 international organizations including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, participated the forum and round table conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang had fruitful meetings with him at sideline of the Forum. Due to the success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, flag fleet of Belt & Road Initiative, on various occasions during the two-day conference, Pakistani PM had delivered speeches for three times, which is the most, comparing to any other countries’ leaders.

Madam Diana Bao donated some books and videos on Chinese culture, language for the college’s library. She also distributed shields to the excellent students, who stood top in their recent exam.

She invited the students to visit Chinese embassy for “Open House” programme in which they could learn Chinese characters, paper cutting and making GongFu Tea. She also urged the Pakistani youth to learn Chinese language and understand Chinese culture so that they could participate in the construction of CPEC. She believes they could grow with CPEC and benefit from it, realizing their personal dream with the dream of Pakistan.