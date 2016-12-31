Pakistan ranked 5th best performing stock market in 2016 by Bloomberg

Islamabad

Pakistan Stock Exchange (KSE- 100 Index) has been ranked 5th best performing stock market in the world in the year 2016, by Bloomberg. With Karachi 100 Index gaining 43.05%, Pakistan remained the 5th best performing stock market in 2016, after Brazil IBOVESPA Index (63.36%), Kazakhstan KASE Stock Ex (59.95%), S&P/BVL Peru General TRPEN (59.15%) and Russian RTS Index $ (50.03%), according to the World Equity Indices table posted by Bloomberg on its website.

The Bloomberg in its report titled “Here Are the Best and Worst Performing Assets of 2016” analyzed the performance of different countries and regions in 2016 in terms of Currencies, Equities, Commodities and Bonds.—APP