Pakistan ranked 148th suitable country for children to grow up

One in every 4 kids robbed of childhood

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan is registered among 150 countries to grow up in, ranking far behind regional neighbors’ India, Iran and China.

This is revealed in the latest report on state of Pakistani children titled “Stolen Childhoods” launched here on Thursday. “Stolen Childhoods” comprises an index of 172 countries, ranking Pakistan as the 148th best country for children to experience childhood, narrowly ahead of Afghanistan (152) but behind Sudan (144) and Yemen (140). Iran (80) and China (41) both made the top 100, while India ranked 116th.

Child Rights Movement (CRM) in Pakistan launched the report, which was produced by Save the Children globally to coincide with International Children’s Day. The report examines countries on a range of indicators related to childhood, with Pakistan performing worst on child stunting, which affects more than 45 percent of children under 5 across the country.

According to the report, more than a quarter of Pakistani children do not go to school, among the highest rates in the world. CRM Coordinator Alishba Yousaf said, Pakistan’s ranking is not very surprising when you look at the alarming levels of stunting and undernutrition across the country, which affects almost half of all children. More than eight percent of children in Pakistan don’t survive until their fifth birthday. These alarming statistics underscore the importance the first 1000 days of a child’s life, when they are most susceptible to stunting and most in need of good nutrition. This is an area that must be dramatically improved if Pakistan is to move up the rankings, and most importantly, ensure every child across the country can benefit from a safe and happy childhood. Children suffering from under-nutrition or stunting have increased risks of contracting diseases like acute diarrheal syndrome, acute respiratory infection and anaemia, while children, especially those with severe undernutrition, are more likely to die. She said it was encouraging that the Government of Pakistan had taken positive steps by providing free and compulsory schooling, however some stricter measures were required to ensure compliance to the law. “There is an urgent need to invest more in children and to ensure the implementation of laws confirming free and compulsory education for children,” she said. “Having a safe and happy childhood is every child’s right, and that includes going to school, no matter where they are in the world. Here in Pakistan we need to do much more to ensure this right is protected.”

Globally, the report found that at least 700 million children – and possibly hundreds of millions more – have had the promise of a full childhood brought to an early end. The report also found that globally every day, more than 16,000 children die before reaching their fifth birthday, mostly from preventable or treatable causes. About one quarter of all children under five (156 million) have their physical growth and mental development stunted as a result of malnutrition. One in six school-aged children worldwide is currently out of school. Moreover, every day, more than 200 boys and girls around the world are murdered