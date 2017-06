KARACHI: Pakistan Railway starts special Eid operations from today (Friday) to facilitate passengers on the eve of Eid-ul Fitr. The first Eid train will leave Karachi for Peshawar. The second train will ply from Quetta to Rawalpindi on Saturday while the third one will run between Karachi and Lahore.Two special trains will run between Rawalpindi and Multan.

Originally Published By NNI