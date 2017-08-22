Pakistan Railway to run 5 special trains on Eidul Azha

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has given approval to run five special trains on Eidul Azha days. According to railways spokesman on Monday, Eid special trains will run from Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Multan while additional bogies will be attached with trains to facilitate the passengers. The minister directed the authorities concerned to provide online booking facility on Eid special trains. The final schedule of Eid special trains will be issued after the sighting of moon.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan Railways has added 113 locomotives in its fleet after their complete overhauling since 2013, which is ensuring smooth and efficient operations of passengers and freight services. “Dedicated efforts of Pakistan Railways management and increased spending on the repair and maintenance have ensured availability of operational locomotives from 180 in May, 2013 to 293 at present,” official sources told APP. Pakistan Railways has a fleet of 448 Diesel Electric locomotives, out of which 293 D.E locomotives are operating on Railway tracks at present in the country they added.

However, the sources said, during May 2013, only 74 locomotives (41 per cent) were on full complements i.e. six (06) traction motors while remaining were with 2 to 4 traction motors and could not pull the requisite trailing load, resulting in 11 failures per working loco during the year. Regarding amount incurred on maintenance/repair of DE locomotives, the sources said during last five years 13413.039 million were spent for the purpose.

The year-wise details showed that during 2011-12, an amount of Rs. 1220.684 million was spent on maintenance/repair of DE locomotives, Rs. 2223.875 million during 2012-13, Rs. 2643.806 million during 2013-14, Rs. 4159.057 million during 2014-15 and Rs. 3165.617 were incurred during 2015-16. The sources said it is evident that the expenditure on maintenance/repair of locomotives substantially increased during last three-year which is reflected in their increased availability and reliability. Replying to a question, the sources said 93 DE locomotives are under maintenance/heavy repairs presently and will be made completely operational by June 2018.—APP