Pakistan preparing ‘detailed response’ to Trump’s allegations, says official

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is in the process of consultation with all stakeholders to prepare a detailed response to the United States President Donald Trump’s recent statement in which he denounced “Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations”, sources in the Foreign Office revealed on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has ratcheted up pressure on Pakistan to make sure its soil is not used to plan and conduct terrorist attacks against its neighbours – a charge often levelled by India and Afghanistan.

“There is nothing new in President Trump’s speech,” a senior government official who did not wish to be named told that “Pakistan has destroyed and eliminated the terror infrastructure from its soil therefore repeating the demand of ‘do more’ is not going to work.”