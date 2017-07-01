Pakistan Post to collect WASA bills from today

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Post will collect bills of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from July 1, 2017 (Saturday). The bills will be received at GPO Rawalpindi and other Post offices of the city. An agreement has been reached between both departments which was signed by MD WASA/RDA Rawalpindi and Deputy Post Master General Norther Punjab. People have now facility to deposit the bills of WASA in addition to bills of electricity, gas and PTCL with Pakistan Post. People can submit the bills from Monday to Saturday while GPO will collect the bills from 9 am to 9 pm in these days for the convenience of the consumers.—APP