Pakistan possesses huge potential to grow: French diplomat

Salim Ahmed

The Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs in French Embassy Andre de Bussg Thursday said that Pakistan possesses huge potential to grow, as its 60 percent population is comprised of youth who can excel in every field.

He was speaking at the launching of “Hello Tomorrow Local Challenge”, by the Hello Tomorrow Pakistan in collaboration with LUMS Centre of Entrepreneurship, French Embassy in Pakistan and Pakistan Innovation Foundation at LUMS today.

The winner of this challenge will be sponsored to attend the Global Hello Tomorrow Summit in Paris in October to pitch in front of 300 international tech investors. The challenge would accept the startup applications from all over Pakistan from those working in the fields of science, technology and social entrepreneurship.

French diplomat maintained Pakistani youth must adopt positive approach and try to work hard in their respective fields with focused approach. He said Pakistan has a lot of resources with much more opportunities.

He said France is focusing on research and development and dedicated Euro 41 billion for this purpose. He added that there is presence of French companies in Pakistan but agreed to enhance mutual cooperation between France and Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is the 5th most vulnerable country with regard to global warming, which is a reality and needs to be addressed through joint efforts.

LUMS vice chancellor Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi, Pakistan Innovation Foundation board member Zia Imran, Director Centre for LUMS Entrepreneurship, Faisal Sher Jan and Sanwal Muneer Head Hello Tomorrow Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.