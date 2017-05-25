Staff Reporter

Asian Pacific Society of Respiratory has reported that Pakistan has very poor level of asthma control as over 20 percent of adults and over 30 percent of children reported 2 or more severe episodes per year.

“Asthma is the most common chronic disease and most asthma-related deaths occur in low- and lower-middle income countries like Pakistan. In order to reduce the disease burden we need collaborative efforts by creating awareness among the people,” said Seasoned Pulmonologist Prof. Rtd. Dr. Saulat Ulla Khan while talking to media on Asthma Awareness in Pakistan.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 235 million people worldwide suffer from asthma.

It is important for patients to be provided with education and skills in order to effectively manage their asthma.

This is most effectively achieved through a partnership between the patient and their health care providers,” added Dr. Saulat.

Dr.Talha Mahmood, Head of Department Pulmonology, Sheikh Zaid Hospital said, “There are some symptoms that should not be undermined since it is a heterogeneous disease, usually characterized by chronic airway inflammation. It is defined by the history of respiratory symptoms such as wheeze, shortness of breath, chest tightness and cough that vary over time and in intensity, together with variable expiratory airflow limitation.

He added that not only the patient but whole the family face much agony while quality of life is also affected by this chronic disease. However, we can reduce mental stress if we take early measures by consulting doctor in time.

It is pertinent to mention that asthma may exert detrimental effects on numerous domains of life, including mental health and physical health, social relationships, employment & academic performance.

In asthma, co-morbidities like anxiety and depression are the most common aspects of patients’ psychopathology. Its treatment on earlier stage is very essential to control these health hazards, he suggested.

Dr.Khurshid Uz Zaman, Consultant Pulmonologist said, “The long-term goals of asthma treatment are to achieve good symptom control, maintain normal activity levels, reduce future risk of exacerbations and treatment side effects,” he added.

Talking about management, he added that for best outcomes, regular daily controller treatment should be initiated as soon as possible after the diagnosis of asthma is made. While talking about its causes he said pollution, smoke and genetic reasons are main factors of asthma.

Doctors generally prescribe inhaled corticosteroids over oral corticosteroids, because the inhaled medication is more targeted. The effectiveness of inhaled therapy is affected by the correct choice of the device and proper inhalation technique.