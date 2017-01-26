Abubakar Farooqui

Via Email

The general image of Pakistan police force among Pakistanis is marked by corruption, human rights violation, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, extra-judicial killing and prolonged harassment. There is much police-hating rhetoric that it is exasperating. Their sacrifices for people’s safety are totally neglected. We often forget that the men and women of police department are ‘‘living, breathing human beings’’ who should be the symbols of ‘’hope, justice and safety’’. Except a few black sheep in the department, they have peace-keeping spirit. Everyday they put their lives on line for people regardless of their race, religion or sex. Due to a few people, policemen are an under-appreciated lot. But we need to speak in favour of police. Hopefully next time any of us meets a police officer; he will shake his hand and thank him for his services which he renders each and every day.