Pakistan plays its due role

VISIT of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Jeddah to have consultations with the Saudi leadership on emerging situation in GCC region was reflective of his concern about the unfortunate row between some brotherly Islamic countries and the role that the country was required to play as an important member of the Islamic world. Though the visit was short and understandably led to one sitting with the Saudi leaders but hopefully the momentum built would be sustained in days and weeks to come in close coordination with other countries like Kuwait and Turkey to make the process result oriented and productive.

It is also understood that the Prime Minister paid the visit after initial homework and this was evident from the marathon meeting he held with some envoys including input from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom. He also had exchange of views with the Army leadership and the very fact that the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa accompanied the Prime Minister to KSA bears testimony to the fact that both the civilian and the military leadership were on same page as far as the current situation in the Gulf is concerned. It would be naïve to expect some breakthrough in one go and that too with a meeting with one party but the remarks attributed to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister, is reflective of positive and responsive attitude of the Saudi leader. There are all reasons to expect some positive outcome as King Salman is a dynamic personality and has always been sensitive to issues involving unity and solidarity of the Ummah. The brainstorming meeting must have afforded an opportunity to Pakistan side to fully comprehend the view point of Riyadh which would be helpful in delineating a workable strategy to defuse tension among GCC countries. Though no details are available but Pakistan must have put forth some proposals for consideration of the Saudi side. We hope that the Prime Minister would have a series of meetings internally with foreign policy and security experts as well as leaders of some brotherly countries who are keen to help resolve the impasse and coordinated strategy would be adopted to play a role that Pakistan is expected to play in the given circumstances.

