Pakistan plans to involve 45pc participation of women in economy

Observer Report

Los Angeles

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry said that Pakistan has a target to involve 45 per cent participation of women in economy by 2025. Ambassador Chaudhry expressed these views while meeting with the leading Pakistan-American women entrepreneurs and professionals in community and humanitarian work in Los Angeles. He appreciated the role played by them supporting community and humanitarian work.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that women in Pakistan were playing pro-active role in myriad fields.

He encouraged them to explore opportunities of business in Pakistan where women entrepreneurs were running many successful business ventures and making significant contribution to the overall economy.

The ambassador also informed the gathering that the government was fully appreciative of the role being played by the overseas Pakistanis in helping their motherland. He urged them to continue to work to promote the soft image of Pakistan and portray the country as a welfare state.