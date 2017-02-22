Pakistan orders more AW139 copters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/London

Pakistan has ordered additional Agusta Westl and AW139 helicopters intermediate twin engine helicopters, confirmed Italian aerospace and defence firm Leonardo-Finmeccanica.

The additional order was placed by the Ministry of Defence for an unspecified number of new helicopters. The helicopters are expected to perform search and rescue (SAR) and emergency medical service (EMS) duties in the country.

Deliveries for the helicopters are expected to start from mid-2017, the defence company added.

“The AW139 is the perfect fit to Pakistan’s operational environment, delivering outstanding capabilities with hot and high performance unmatched by any other existing helicopter type in the same class,” said Leonardo.

An agreement was signed and an initial order for the helicopter was placed in May 2016.

The agreement was part of a fleet renewal programme spread over several stages and included a logistics support and training package.

A total of 11 AW139s are already in service in Pakistan, with five aircraft operated for civil protection and transport tasks.

Pakistan has given Navistar Defence, a US manufacturer, a $35 million contract to produce 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles for, IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly reported on Wednesday.

The US Department of Defence announced the deal in a statement issued on Feb 16. Awarded under a US Foreign Military Sales contract, the deal also includes various support items, contractor logistics, and technical support services, the defence journal reported.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Hughes, a world leader in maritime navigation and security surveillance radar, has announced that it has been contracted to supply the I-band SharpEye Doppler submarine radar system as part of a mid-life upgrade programme for the Pakistan Navy’s Agosta 90B-class submarines.

Working with Turkish defence contractor STM, the main contractor for the refurbishment programme, Kelvin Hughes will supply the SharpEye system to the first submarine in 2018.