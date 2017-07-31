Pakistan only option for Kashmiris: Farooq

Islamabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider clarified his statement on Kashmiris being uncertain about siding with Pakistan after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, saying he said so out of concern for the country’s current scenario.

While addressing a news conference here on Sunday, Raja Farooq said his statement was over decision of the Supreme Court regarding Nawaz and that he still stood behind what he said the previous day.

“I condemn the way my yesterday’s press conference is being presented,” he said. “I had addressed the conference as a Kashmiri.”

He added that a video of the session was available and could be referred to for clarification. While expressing displeasure over Nawaz’s disqualification, Raja Farooq said Nawaz is his leader and he did not have any qualms in considering him his minister. “I will speak over article 62 and 63,” he maintained. “I’m not a pigeon to close my eyes in troubled times.”

During the news conference, Raja Farooq expressed his support, saying the future of Kashmiris was linked to Pakistan’s prosperity. “Kashmiris do not have any option other than Pakistan and have been trying to become a part of the country since the past 70 years.”—INP