Pakistan has one of best ICT infrastructures in region: Dr Mukhtar

Staff Reporter

Pakistan have one of the best Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructures of the region, said Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday. He stated this while attending the launching ceremony of Skill Competition 2017 held here in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Huawei Technologies.

The ceremony was attended by the You Yi, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of China in Pakistan as a chief guest and Dr G. Raza Bhatti, Acting Executive Director HEC, Chilin Chun, CEO, Huawei, Pakistan, Space Lee, Vice President, Huawei, Middle East Public Relations Department, Mr David, Director, Training and Certification, Huawei, Middle East and a large number of Vice Chancellors, ICT professionals and students.

Describing background of HEC-Huawei strategic partnership, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the bilateral collaboration that started in 2006 helped Pakistan have its own ICT setup. He said HEC has been working with different partners from around the world in order to provide a good learning environment to Pakistani students.

“Huawei is a tested HEC partner, as it has taken different ICT initiatives jointly with HEC including establishment of Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), ICT R&D Center and Cloud Data Center”, he said, adding that under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Pakistani students will now have made-in-Pakistan laptops owing to the cooperation of Huawei. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Huawei, as per Memorandum of Understanding signed with HEC, will also provide training to Pakistani youth on the advent of any new technology.

Underlining the importance of Huawei ICT Skill Competition 2017, the Chairman informed that as many as 2300 Pakistani students from 30 universities participated in the Huawei ICT Skill Competition 2016. He said representatives of 30 Chinese business institutions will attend the Business Schools Consortium to be held in the August-end.

They will deliberate future collaboration for promotion of business education, he added. Speaking on the occasion, You Yi appreciated the HEC-Huawei collaboration and remarked that China and Pakistan have a long history of educational exchange which has a very vital role in the improvement of bilateral relations. As many as 145 Pakistani students have been awarded Chinese scholarships this year, he informed.