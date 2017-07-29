Pakistan needs Full Electric Vehicles

Muhammad Ali Baig

WHAT are Full Electric Vehicles (FEVs)? How and why these vehicles are important for a developing country like Pakistan? How FEVs contribute positively towards sustainable environment and can also reduce Pakistan’s reliance on foreign imported petro-chemicals? Does the national electricity grid in Pakistan capable of bearing the load of potential electric cars? The world is moving rapidly towards renewable sources of energy to minimize its reliance on fossil fuels. These questions enable one to understand the importance of FEVs and their positive impact on economy and environment. The planet earth is endowed with numerous natural resources but constantly increasing use of fossil fuels on one hand is depleting these resources while creating a man made vacuum in the core of the earth. While, on the other hand the use of inefficient internal combustion engines whilst giving below minimum output; emitting such poisonous and dangerous gases which are not only essentially injurious to human life but the very existence of the planet earth.

There was a time when internal combustion engines were considered to be the only viable fuel for the passenger cars and vehicles. But with the advancement in technology and a firm determination to approach the requirements of other fuel sources; now the battery powered passenger cars or Full Electric Vehicles (FEVs) are possible, which are able to cover the distances of more than 410km on a single charge that takes about 60 to 90 minutes.

The Full Electric Vehicle is such a vehicle that uses electricity as a fuel for charging the onboard batteries of the vehicle. These batteries in turn use the stored charge on them for running the electric motor, which resembles the same phenomenon of petrol or diesel fuel running the internal combustible engine of an ordinary vehicle. The FEVs unlike ordinary internal combustible engine vehicles do not have a tail-pipe or exhaust system since they do not emit any gases.

Full Electric Vehicles were considered a dream but with the unparalleled resolve of renowned entrepreneur and inventor Elon Musk; the dream has transformed into a living reality. Musk’s Tesla Motors revolutionized the concept of full electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi’s M-iEV are also such vehicles which are completely powered by batteries. German automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have also produced hybrid electric vehicles.

For a developing country like Pakistan, the FEVs mean life. These vehicles would not only save Pakistan from spending a huge chunk of money to import petroleum products mostly from the Arab countries while saving precious amount of foreign reserves. Also, it would help Pakistan in reducing a terrible amount of gases, consequently contributing positively towards the protection of environment; which Pakistan is a victim. With, Pakistan being a signatory of the Kyoto Protocol, it is an imperative to use such vehicles which help in reducing the emission of poisonous gases.

With China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s firm resolve to bring down the electricity shortage in Pakistan, it is believed that there would be surplus electricity in Pakistan by 2018. CPEC would increase the use of fossil fuels for the purpose of transportation by almost 20 times and also these petro-chemical vehicles would produce 20 times the greenhouse gases. It is evident that the electricity load-shedding has been reduced up to some extent. Similarly the cost of electricity is expected to decrease with the increase in supply of electricity. There is a huge need to create awareness among the people of Pakistan about the disastrous effects of global warming since according to Gallup Pakistan survey report 1 in every 2 Pakistani people care about global climate change and global warming – which means nearly half of the population.

It is an imperative for the government of Pakistan to reduce import duty on Full Electric Vehicles, so that the people may experience such quite and noiseless vehicles actually on the road.

The Government may also initiate joint-production ventures of such vehicles in Pakistan by inviting Tesla Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and others to start manufacturing these electricity driven vehicles in Pakistan. It also puts serious responsibility on the environmental NGOs to create awareness among the masses about the use of electric vehicles and their positive impacts on environment and economy.

—The writer can be reached at [email protected]