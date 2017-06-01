Pakistan Navy gets 7 Sea King copters from UK

Observer Report

London

The Pakistan Navy has received the seven surplus Westland Sea King multi-role helicopters it had ordered from the United Kingdom last year, IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly reported Wednesday.

The magazine, which reports on intelligence on global military and commercial defence activity, quoting the High Commission of Pakistan in London, said the platforms for the helicopters were officially handed over in a ceremony in London on May 24.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas, and Christopher Bob Richardson from the UK Ministry of Defence, among others.

The helicopters will undergo maintenance services by Vector Aerospace before they are shipped to Pakistan. The delivery is scheduled for later this year.

The defence magazine further stated, “The high commissioner lauded the historic relationship between the armed forces of Pakistan and the UK,” adding he appreciated the role UK played in “capacity building of Pakistan Armed Forces both in terms of equipment support and training”.