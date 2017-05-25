Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker provides drinking water to Gwadar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Prevalent scarcity of water in Balochistan due scanty water resources and marginal rains is affecting the common man to such a level that the situation needs to be addressed.

Being aware of the situation, Pakistan Navy utilizing its resources promptly dispatched its Fleet Tanker PNS NASR to Gwadar with 1200 tons of fresh/drinking water. The Ship reached yesterday at Gwadar port and distribution of water to area residents has been made in coordination with local District Administration. The fresh water supply by Pakistan Navy is paying the dividends and the situation in Gwadar City has improved. Commander West Navy, Commodore Ovais Hyder Zaidi is presently supervising the said relief efforts on behalf of Pakistan Navy.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan Navy, having its operational bases and adequate presence at coastal belt, is actively pursuing various development projects especially at Gwadar and Ormara.

Pakistan Navy would continue to provide all out assistance through its relief and rehabilitation support, whether it be an earthquake, flood or any natural calamity to ease out miseries of populace.