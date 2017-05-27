Pakistan much stronger, stable than in 2013: PM

PM okays Budget

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N led government is determined to bring positive reforms in governance despite opposition from various segments.

“We are working to introduce governance reforms, which is a long process with opposition from various segments,” Nawaz said while addressing the ruling party’s lawmakers here.

Claiming that his government was accountable to the nation, the prime minister said only people will decide “who is working hard and who did not work at all”.

Nawaz went on to claim that today’s Pakistan was much stronger and stable than the one which his government inherited in 2013. “We are even working hard to complete those projects which were abandoned by the past regimes because we want development of Pakistan and our people,” he said.

The premier upheld that development projects are being completed in the country on a fast pace with utmost transparency and efficiency. “Previously the development projects were delayed and cost over-run was common but now we are achieving savings on those projects.”

Referring to the allocations for the next financial year in the upcoming budget, the Premier said: “The development budget of one trillion rupees is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.” He said the government was not only working on energy projects but its aim was also to provide affordable energy to power consumers. “CPEC projects are being expeditiously completed and 3600MW of electricity would be added to the national grid in next few months,” he added.

The premier said people are watching who is working and who is sitting idle, adding that “the country has been connected through a web of motorways and highways.”