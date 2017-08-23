Pakistan has ‘much to lose’ by harbouring terrorists: Trump

Washington

Unveiling a new strategy for South Asia on Monday that has many elements of continuity from the past, President Donald Trump said the U.S troops would stay in Afghanistan for an open-ended period of time and America would no longer tolerate Pakistan’s policy of harbouring terrorists. Mr. Trump said America’s strategic partnership with India will deepen in South Asia and the Indo-Pacfic and demanded that India make more financial contribution for the stabilisation of Afghanistan. The President linked this demand to India’s trade surplus with America saying, India makes “billions and billions of dollars” in trade.

In agreeing to continue with American engagement in Afghanistan, Mr. Trump deferred to the advise of conventional military planners in his administration. “My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts,” the President said, adding that once he studied the Afghanistan situation, he changed his mind. He did not announce any increase in troops, but said the military will have more operational autonomy to pursue terrorists, and commanders have been given authority to attack whenever they chose to. “we will also expand authority for American armed forces to target the terrorist and criminal networks that sow violence and chaos throughout Afghanistan. These killers need to know they have nowhere to hide – that no place is beyond the reach of American arms,” the President said, indicating willingness for a new wave of American offensive against Islamist groups in South Asia.

He blamed his predecessor Barack Obama, without naming him, for the mess in Afghanistan and Iraq, and said the policy “will change dramatically.” We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities,” he said. He said American would open to a negotiated political settlement with Taliban, if the situation moves in that direction.

However, what he described as “three fundamental conclusions about America’s core interests in Afghanistan” echo his predecessors George W Bush and Mr. Obama. “First: Our nation must seek an honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made. Second: The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable… A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists – including ISIS and Al Qaeda – would instantly fill, just as happened before September Eleventh Third and finally, I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense.”

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, Mr. Trump said twenty U.S. designated foreign terrorist organizations were active in Afghanistan and Pakistan: “the highest concentration in any region of the world. For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror,” Trump said, adding that the current practice of Pakistan receiving American aid and giving shelter to terrorists that target American soldiers cannot go on any longer.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting+ ,” he said. “That will have to change and that will change immediately,” he said.

“It is time for Pakistan to dedicate to civilization and order and peace.” “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbor terrorists,” he said. The Obama administration had issued similar warnings to Pakistan, and how Mr. Trump could get Pakistan to fall in line remains an open question. “The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict,” the President said. “and we must prevent nuclear weapons and materials from coming into the hands of terrorists and being used against us,” he said. In both these positions, Mr. Trump signaled continuity with the previous Obama administration.

From “AfPak,” an abbreviation that referred to the Afghanistan-Pakistan twinning that characterized Obama’s take on the region, Trump has changed this to “AfPakIndia.” But note the emphasis on the sentence, “…we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development,” which seems as if it has been written in New Delhi.

The six-pillar strategy shifts the perspective from which the US sees Afghanistan. For a start, Trump has included all of “South Asia” in his world-view, which essentially means that the US will focus much more on the safe havens that allegedly Pakistan has been providing to terrorists who cause mayhem inside Afghanistan and slip away.

Trump acknowledges India’s importance and its significant role in stabilizing Afghanistan, but wants it to do more. He lapses into his yen for counting chips when he says, “We appreciate India’s important contributions to stability in Afghanistan, but India makes billions of dollars in trade with the United States, and we want them to help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development.” Sixth, Trump promises to integrate all the instruments of power at his command – political, military and economic.—INP