Pakistan MPs delegation in Kabul

Kabul

A high-powered parliamentary delegation, led by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, on Saturday reached Kabul to address the grievances of Afghanistan.

According to Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal, this is first time in many years that delegation of this nature visits Kabul to get involved directly in Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

The ambassador said that the delegation would hold substantial discussions with President Dr Ashraf Ghani and other key leaders on issues that have caused mistrust and distance between the two countries.

He hoped that the meetings would find a path to improved bilateral relations between the two countries and address grievances of each others. Meanwhile, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with Speaker of the Wolosi Jirga Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Speaker Meshrano Jirga Fazal Hadi Muslimyar.

