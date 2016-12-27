Pakistan moving speedily towards its lost destiny: Shahbaz

CM takes notice of irregularities in Saaf Pani Programme

Salim Ahmed

Member British Parliament, Khalid Mehmood met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan is moving speedily towards its lost destiny during the last three and a half years. Economy is being strengthened and confidence of investors has restored, he added. He said that international institutions are also acknowledging reduction of corruption in the country.

He said that government has adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption while billions of rupees have been saved through transparency and high standard in the projects. Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission is playing an active role for resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Member British Parliament Khalid Mehmood said that Shehbaz Sharif has taken unprecedented steps for the improvement of education, health and other social sectors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister has taken strict action on complaints of negligence, inefficiency and irregularities in Saaf Pani Programme and suspended Chief Executive Officer Punjab Saaf Pani Company Waseem Ajmal.

Senior Officer Punjab Saaf Pani Company Col. (R) Maqbool has been removed from the service while Chief Procurement Officer Shabnam suspended.