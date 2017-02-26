Pakistan moving ahead in rehabilitation sciences

International rehabilitation conference

Staff Reporter

Pakistan is moving ahead in rehabilitation sciences while knowledge oriented environment is being provided to upcoming rehabilitation professionals in the country, this was stated by leading international rehabilitation experts while addressing Pakistan’s third International Rehabilitation Conference which was concluded by marking huge success here at a local hotel on Sunday.

Third two-day International Rehabilitation Conference was jointly organized by Higher Education Commission and Isra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences.

While addressing the closing ceremony Speaker of Baluchistan Provincial Assembly Raheela Durrani lauded the organizers for providing the local professionals a unique opportunity of interacting with world’s leading expert. She said that modern medical science has brought major positive changes in concepts of medical treatment. We have to equip our medical and rehabilitation experts with modern knowledge and training so that they can provide best treatment to their patients. Addressing on this occasion, Chairman International Rehabilitation Conference and IIRS Principal Dr Naveed Babur said that empowering local professionals through advancements in rehabilitation sciences is the key purpose of these conferences. Isra University Vice Chancellor Dr Ghulam Murtaza was also present on this occasion. On this occasion, special awards and certificates were given to the key participants.

Australian expert Lauren Fletcher discussed the concept of Speech Pathology in the context of Neurorehabilitation while her colleague Mary Galea shed the light on Advancement in Neuroplasticity.

International Conference this year attracted a large number of participants including national and international rehabilitation professionals, practitioners, teachers and students. First day of the (Saturday) featured various pro-grams including penal discussion, plenary sessions, poster presentations and different other interactive sessions which were participated by foreign and domestic experts, specialists, practitioners and students of rehabilitation sciences. A penal discussion was held to discuss the “Challenges for Neuro Rehabilitation in Developing Coun-tries.” The discussion was moderated by A Dubai based Rehabilitation Consultant Sabahat Asim Wasti along with other participants including Fary Khan, Mary Galea, Lauren Fletcher, Bronwyn Miller, Marlena Klaic, Nam Jong Paik, Raja Farhat, Sajida Naz and Haider Darain.