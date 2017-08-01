Pakistan military congratulates Chinese army on PLA’s 90th anniversary

Pakistan military has congratulated China on the 90th anniversary of the Chinese army.

China celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Zhurihe training base in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the troops and deliver an important speech.

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, Major General Asif Ghafoor of the ISPR, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

“Pakistan and Chinese militaries have a very special bondage. Both forces are committed to continue with strong military-to-military cooperation,” DG ISPR said in a message sent to Chinese Guangming Daily. The PLA’s 90th anniversary falls on Aug. 1.

Meanwhile Chairman defence committee of the senate, Mushahid Hussain Syed has said t0he Peoples Liberation Army is one of the finest & most professional fighting forces in the world, which today is contributing to peace, security and stability in Asia and also playing a global role under United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in various trouble spots.

“It’s humanitarian mission will be reinforced by its presence in Djibouti, especially anti-piracy operations and also protecting, saving and evacuating civilians as it did during the 2015 Yemen Crisis,” he told Guangming daily.

He said under President Xi Jinping, the PLA has combated corrupted, countered terrorism and reinforced camaraderie with its ‘Iron Brothers’ like Pakistan, by taking part in the March 23 National Day Parade of Pakistan.

“The PLA has a glorious past, having liberated China from the yoke of feudalism and defended China in the War of Resistance Against Japan, and a great future in the context of Asian peace, security and stability,” Mushahid said.

He said Pakistan fully supports China and the PLA in its struggle to protect Chinese sovereignty against the provocations from the Indian Army in the situation of standoff vis a vis Bhutan, where Indian Army has illegally intervened.

President Xi Jinping told the military parade Sunday China needs a strong military more than ever, urging building the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into world-class armed forces with confidence and capability to “defeat all invading enemies” and “safeguard world peace,” Xinhua reported.

Originally published By NNI